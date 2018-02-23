Weather Permitting, 2018 Bobcat Softball Set to Open Play Feb. 24

It looks like Mother Nature could have an impact on the beginning of the 2018 Peru State softball season. The Bobcats are scheduled to begin their season by hosting Hastings and the College of St. Mary on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Four teams on the Peru State schedule either are rated or are receiving votes in the 2017-18 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll which was released on Jan. 16. Those teams include Ottawa (Kan.) - #13, Grand View (Iowa) - #21, Clarke (Iowa) – receiving votes, Tabor (Kan.) – receiving votes.

It is also to be noted that the Bobcats find themselves up against four previous conference champions or those who made the conference post-season tournament. These four teams include Hastings College (GPAC Champions), Ottawa University (KCAC regular season title), Tabor College (KCAC runner up), and Grand View (Iowa) from the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart).

The Bobcats waste no time in taking on a top opponent as they taking on Tabor in their third game of the season on March 6 at 1 p.m. in Hillsboro, Kan.

