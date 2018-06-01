Wayne Albury Named Interim Athletic Director at Peru State College; His Appointment Fills Unexpected Vacancy

Fri, 06/01/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Wayne Albury has been named interim athletic director for Peru State College through August. He has previously served as Director of Recruiting and Financial Aid for athletics at Lambuth University (Tennessee).

Dr. Dan Hanson, president of Peru State, writes, “Wayne has earned the respect of the campus community and coaches and I appreciate his willingness to serve Peru State College in this new role.”

 

