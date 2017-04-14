Tierra Williams 2016-2017 University of Nebraska Female Student-Athlete of Year; 2013 AHS Graduate
Fri, 04/14/2017 - 11:07am News Staff
Tierra Williams, 2013 Auburn High School graduate, earned Nebraska athletics’ highest individual honor Sunday night, April 9.
The senior was named the 2016- 2017 Nebraska Female Student-Athlete of the Year. Williams is a member of the Husker women’s track and field team. The honor was presented at the Lied Center.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/