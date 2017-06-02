Three Bobcat Golfers Are Named Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced May 25 that 174 women’s golf student- athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Women’s Golf Scholar-Athletes. Siena Heights (Mich.) led all institutions with seven individuals on the list.

Peru State seniors Marisa Pribnow (Lincoln) and Jessica Weickert (Beatrice), along with junior Hannah Baldacci (Norfolk), were among the 174 honored. This was Pribnow’s second time being honored.

Pribnow is an English Education major with a coaching endorsement and will be student teaching in the fall of 2017. Weickert was a criminal justice – counseling and psychology double major and graduated on May 6. Baldacci is a psychology major.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.

