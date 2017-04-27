Sixteen Member 2017-18 Peru State College Cheerleading Squad Listed

The 2017-18 Peru State Bobcat cheerleading team was announced recently by Brooke Earnest, the head coach for the squad. There are seven returners and nine newcomers for the 17-18 group.

The returners include: junior Brittany Ritter (Falls City), junior Brittany Fitzler (Omaha), junior Dayana Camacho (Schuyler), senior Elizabeth Robine (Lincoln), sophomore Hannah Glaser (Papillion), junior Sarah Morales (Ogallala), and sophomore Kortney Reitz (Ogallala).

