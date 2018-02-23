Shot at Buzzer Sends Lady Eagles to Feb. 23 District Finals Against BDS

FALLON STUTHEIT leads Hailey Sandfort down the court in the D1-1 subdistrict final at Southern High School. Stutheit scored 6 points and Sandfort 3 as the Johnson-Brock Lady Eagles nipped the Tri County Trojans 32-31 on a buzzer shot. The Lady Eagles will play Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Friday, Feb. 23 at Crete in the district championship.

