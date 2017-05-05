Reznicek Gets Record While Bobcat Softball Team Splits with Graceland
Fri, 05/05/2017 - 9:14am News Staff
The Peru State Bobcat softball team kept their post-season playoff hopes alive by getting a split with the Graceland Yellowjackets April 25 in Lamoni, Iowa.
The ‘Cats took the first game 9-2 behind the Hawaiian home runs and the record-breaking pitching of Nicole Reznicek (Omaha). In the second game, Graceland came back with a vengeance and won 12-1 in five innings.
With the split, Peru State is now 18- 33 overall and 13-21 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Yellowjackets are now 17-25 on the season and are 9-19 in conference play.
