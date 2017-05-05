Reznicek Gets Record While Bobcat Softball Team Splits with Graceland

The Peru State Bobcat softball team kept their post-season playoff hopes alive by getting a split with the Graceland Yellowjackets April 25 in Lamoni, Iowa.

The ‘Cats took the first game 9-2 behind the Hawaiian home runs and the record-breaking pitching of Nicole Reznicek (Omaha). In the second game, Graceland came back with a vengeance and won 12-1 in five innings.