Reiman Tosses No-Hitter As Magnolia Metal Juniors Stay Unbeaten

The Magnolia Metal Auburn American Legion baseball team remains undefeated after three games.

Thursday, May 24, the Juniors scored eight runs in the fifth inning coming from behind to defeat Nebraska City 12-4. Saturday, May 26, the Juniors blanked Wilmar Electric 8-0 in five innings on a no-hitter by Weston Reiman.

Nebraska City

Nebraska City tallied single runs in the first and third innings. Magnolia Metal Juniors took their first lead with three runs in the third. Nebraska City regained the lead with two fourth inning scores. The home team sent 12 batters to the plate in the fifth inning, adding a final run in the sixth.

