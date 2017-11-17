Prairie Wolves Top Peru Men’s Basketball 103-96
Fri, 11/17/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
The NCAA Division III Nebraska Wesleyan (NWU) men’s basketball team didn’t take their exhibition game with Peru State lightly Monday night. The Prairie Wolves topped the ‘Cats 103-96 in a Nov. 13 contest which counted for Peru State.
The Bobcats fell to 3-2 on the season following the loss to NWU.
First Half Action
Quantice Hunter (Chicago) hit a jumper with jump 19 seconds on the clock to put the ‘Cats up 2-0. That Peru State lead was short-lived as NWU scored the next five points. Terry Moore Jr. (Kansas City, Kan.) would stop the run with a layup to make it 5-4 at the 17:28 mark.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/