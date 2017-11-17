Prairie Wolves Top Peru Men’s Basketball 103-96

The NCAA Division III Nebraska Wesleyan (NWU) men’s basketball team didn’t take their exhibition game with Peru State lightly Monday night. The Prairie Wolves topped the ‘Cats 103-96 in a Nov. 13 contest which counted for Peru State.

The Bobcats fell to 3-2 on the season following the loss to NWU.

First Half Action

Quantice Hunter (Chicago) hit a jumper with jump 19 seconds on the clock to put the ‘Cats up 2-0. That Peru State lead was short-lived as NWU scored the next five points. Terry Moore Jr. (Kansas City, Kan.) would stop the run with a layup to make it 5-4 at the 17:28 mark.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/