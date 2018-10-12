Peru State Volleyball Wins Third Match in Row

The trip to Canton, Mo., was nearly ten times longer than the match took, but that did not matter to the Peru State volleyball team as they gained their first sweep of the season. The Bobcats won their third straight, another first of the season, as they defeated Culver-Stockton (C-SC) 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 to win their eighth match of the year. Peru State is now 8-14 on the season and improved to 4-6 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Wildcats fell to 7-11 overall and dropped to 1-7 in conference play.

First Set Action Culver-Stockton jumped to a 3-0 lead before have an attack error which gave the Bobcats their first point. A double block by Mallory Matthies (Omaha) and Nadja Janjevic (Podgorica, Montenegro) pulled Peru State back within one at 3-2. C-SC would later lead 7-4 before two errors by the Wildcats allowed the Bobcats to get back within one. A kill by Kira Shapiro (Omaha) off an assist from Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Las Cruces, N.M.) tied the set for the first time.

