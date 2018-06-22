Peru State Volleyball Program Hosted Six Skills Camps

Many aspiring young volleyball players from around the region gained valuable instruction and training during the first week of June. Those future players participated in different clinics at Peru State under the direction of Bobcat head coach Laurie Schroeder.

Youth from Rock Port, Mo., Gretna, Auburn, Burchard, Peru, Johnson, Tarkio, Mo., Nebraska City, Shenandoah, Iowa, Falls City, Watson, Mo., College Springs, Iowa, Union, Plattsmouth, and Tecumseh were represented in the clinics during four days the first week of June.

