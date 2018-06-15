Peru State Outfielder Garlobo On All-America Second Team

Gianfranco Garlobo (Carolina, Puerto Rico) became just the fourth Peru State baseball player since 2012-13 to earn Academic All-America® honors as he was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® College Division Baseball Second Team. Garlobo joins former Bobcats Ryan Grabowski, Mark McGinnity, and Jordan

Silva to receive second team recognition in the past five years. Grabowski was recognized in 2012-13 while both McGinnity and Silva were honored in 2015-16. Prior to 2012-13, only two other Bobcat baseball players had ever been honored. Steve Medinger from the 1979 team was the first and then the late Mark Williams was honored in 1984. Both Medinger and Williams were second team honorees as well. A senior accounting and marketing major, Garlobo was an outfielder for the Bobcats. He had a 3.8 grade point average at the time of the nomination. In addition to his statistics for Peru State, the following information was submitted for Garlobo: Four-time baseball…Four-time letter winner…Current captain…Team statistic leader

