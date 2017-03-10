Peru State Men’s Basketball Season Comes to an End with Loss to Baker

The Baker (Kan.) Wildcats moved on to face second-ranked William Penn (Iowa) on March 2 after they defeated the visiting Peru State Bobcats 95-77 in Baldwin City, Kan. Baker and Peru State played a Feb. 28 play-in game in the first round of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) post-season tournament.

The loss ends the Bobcats 2016-17 season with a 13-18 record. Baker improved to 17-14 with the win. First Half Action

A trey by Baker was followed by a three-pointer by Rashad Brackeen (Oakland, Calif.) to tie the game early at the 19:10 mark. Baker would hit another trey and then the teams would trade points until Matej Delinac (Brampton, Ontario, Canada) hit a trey to tie it at 10-10 with 15:42 remaining in the first half.

