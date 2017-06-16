Peru State’s Paulo-Meyers Softball All-America Honorable Mention

Peru State junior shortstop Alexis Paulo-Meyers (Waianae, Hawaii) was named today as an honorable mention selection by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) All-America selection committee.

The NAIA announced on June 2 the 2017 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Senior Kali Pugh of Oklahoma City is named the NAIA Player of the Year and Freshman Kathleen Daniel of Brenau (Ga.) is honored as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year. The All-America teams are comprised of First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention selections.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/