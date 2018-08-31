Midland Volleyball Sweeps Peru State in Bobcat Opener

The #11 Midland Warriors proved why they had their ranking as they swept Peru State in Fremont Wednesday night. The Warriors won 25-17, 25-15, 25-18. For the Bobcats, it was their season opener while Midland improved to 3-1. Set One Action The first set was tight through about the first half of the set. After Midland scored the first point of the match, Yorgelys Jaspe (San Carlos, Venezuela) put down a kill off an assist from Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) to tie it. The Warriors did rattle off four straight points, but the Bobcats did fight back and eventually took the lead at 6-5 after back-to-back attack errors by Midland. Cami Ruiz (Bogota, Columbia) gave the ‘Cats a 7-5 lead with a kill. Midland then went on a 4-0 run and never trailed after that point, but he Bobcats were within one at 12-11 after a ball-handling error by the Warriors. Midland eventually jumped to a 20-12 lead and went on to win 25-17.

