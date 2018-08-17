Meet the Eagles Night Aug. 17 for 2018 Volleyball and Football Teams

You can get a preview of the Johnson- Brock High School fall sports teams Friday, Aug. 17.

Volleyball Session First

A Meet the Eagles Night starts with a 5:30 p.m. volleyball scrimmage in the new gymnasium. Following the scrimmage will be a volleyball autograph photo session in the commons area. A football autograph photo session will take place on the football field preceding a 7 p.m. scrimmage.

Admission to the scrimmages will be a sports beverage or a bottle of water. The gridiron practice will be followed by an 8 p.m. Football Fun Fest

