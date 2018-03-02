LJ Westbrook Earns Second Heart Player of Week Honor for Bobcats

After averaging 35.5 points per game while hitting 68.8% of his field goals and 88.9% of his free throws Bobcat senior LJ Westbrook (Salem, Ore.) earned his second Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor!

The Bobcats lost Feb. 21 in overtime at home to Clarke (Iowa) 111- 102 and then topped Mount Mercy (Iowa) Saturday, Feb. 24, 90-83. Against Clarke, Westbrook scored 35 points on 12 of 17 shooting.

