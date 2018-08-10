Jason Palmer, APS Assistant Principal/ Activities Director Hopes To Build on District’s Successes

Wednesday, Aug. 1, Jason Palmer assumed duties as Auburn Public Schools (APS) assistant principal and activities director. Palmer succeeds Jeff Schwartz, who moved to Axtell in south central Nebraska.

Several activities are occupying Palmer in his first days on the job, including becoming familiar with school policies.

“I am trying to meet and get to know a lot of new faces, becoming more familiar with the athletic schedules and getting comfortable with all of the events for the upcoming year,” the new administrator said.

He noted he has had opportunities to meet a number of the school faculty, by attending a couple of workshops and training sessions. Palmer’s son played baseball in Auburn this summer, allowing both of them to have the chance to meet some of the city’s residents.

“Becoming familiar with the school system, building relationships with teachers and establishing a trust are an important part of the process. If you don’t build relationships, it’s tough to improve together,” he stated are challenges he will face.

