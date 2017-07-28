Heart of America Athletic Conference Football Media Day Set for July 31st

The 2017 Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) football season will unofficially kick off on Monday, July 31, with Football Media Day taking place in conjunction with the third Annual Heart Summit.

Peru State head football coach Steve Schneider will be among the head coaches from the Heart taking part in the Football Media Day. Schneider is beginning his sixth year as the Bobcats’ head coach and has 15 years of experience overall. At Peru State, Schneider has a record of 27-28 and is 75-79 overall.

