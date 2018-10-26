Great Night for Baseball Action as Peru State Holds Blue/White Scrimmage at Tushla Field

The Peru State Baseball Team held a Blue/White scrimmage this past Friday evening at Tushla Field in Auburn. Weather for the game was excellent and the conditions of the field were great, considering all of the rain that the region has had. The inter-squad scrimmage was a close one throughout with the White squad edging out the Blue by a score of 5-6. Photos beginning at the top left and moving clockwise were: Alberto Rosario - Senior from Carolina, Puerto Rico lead off for the white team on the mound; Eddy Tavarez - Senior San Cristobal, Dominican Republic was the starter for the blue team; Sterling Rupp - Sr. from Grand Island, Nebraska had several quality at bats - including hitting a dinger out of the park; and Josh Banuelos - Sr. from Moreno Valley, California tags out base runner Zach Nolan - Sr. from Bonifay, Florida. The bottom photo was taken before the game began. American Legion Post #23 baseball coach Bryan Kinnaman presented Senior Legion players Jaxson Balm and Samuel Neiman with the Ross Rohrs Hustle Award, which is an award given to an outstanding senior legion player. This years award was presented to both Balm and Neiman for their season long commitment to the Legion Baseball team before, during and after every practice and game.

