Gary Spear a 1959 Wayne State Baseball Honoree

Eight of the nine surviving members of Wayne State College’s first baseball team returned to northeast Nebraska Saturday, April 28.

Gary Spear of Auburn was among players from the 1959 squad recognized. It took place between games of a doubleheader against Sioux Falls. Eight student-athletes are deceased. Spear called the celebration memorable.

“Coach Alex Koch and this year’s team treated us like royalty. We were overwhelmed. Not one of us remember winning the conference title. We were simply a group of kids who loved playing baseball. Only one of us remembered their jersey number. I think I wore No. 5. There were a few tears, but mostly hugs and laughing,” he said.

