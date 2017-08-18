Four Ranked Foes on 2017 Bobcat Football Schedule

When your football schedule features four ranked teams and one just outside the Top 25, you know you are in for some interesting football every weekend. That is the case for the Peru State Bobcats in 2017.

With fall practices starting this week, the ‘Cats know what lies in store for them if they look to improve upon their 5-6 overall mark and 1-4 Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) North Division record.

Those ranked are Baker (Kan.) – #2, Grand View (Iowa) – #9, Missouri Valley – #12, and William Penn (Iowa) – #23. Just on the outside of the Top 25 is Benedictine (Kan.) who would technically be #27 while receiving votes.

