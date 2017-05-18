Five Johnson-Brock Qualifiers for State Track and Field Meet

Wednesday, May 10, five Johnson-Brock Eagles and Lady Eagles punched their tickets to the Class D state track and field meet. The boys placed fourth as a team while the girls took fifth in the D-3 districts at Auburn High School.

Senior Tanner Ebeler will take part in the high jump for the second consecutive year. All others are first-time qualifiers. Kacie Hahn, senior, will compete in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Leaping in the triple jump will be senior Trey Stutheit. Junior Kaitlynn Simon will be going in the 300 meter low hurdles. A three-event qualifier is freshman Ty Hahn in the 100 and 200 meter dashes as well as the long jump. The state meet will be Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 at Omaha Burke High School.

