First National Bank Seniors Undefeated After First Six Games

The First National Bank Seniors American Legion baseball team completed an undefeated season opening homestand. Wednesday, May 30 the Seniors romped 10-1 over Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka (EMN) in five innings. The team closed May taking an early lead on the way to an 8-5 triumph over Louisville/ Weeping Water. In their initial away game, the Seniors had 18 second inning runs Sunday, June 3 in a 23-3 cakewalk at Wymore. First National Bank Seniors were 6-0 entering their Tuesday, June 5 contest at Tecumseh.

The scheduled Tuesday, May 29 home game with Syracuse was postponed because of weather.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/