First National Bank Seniors Lose Two One-Run Games

Entering the final week of the regular season, the First National Bank Seniors have a 15-5 season record. The Seniors lost two away games each by a single run last week. Nebraska City Game Wednesday, July 4, Nebraska City scored a seventh inning run edging the Seniors 6-7. Auburn led 6-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

First National Bank Seniors had 2 tallies each in the first, third and fourth frames. Nebraska City scored 3 times in the fourth and 1 in the fifth tying the game in the sixth. Hitting: Samuel Neiman 2 including a double; doubles by Zach Dickerson and Kyson Warner; and singles by Jaxson Balm, Baily Darnell and Ryne Flynn. Runs: Balm 2; and 1 apiece by Dickerson, Drew Dixon, Flynn and Branden Lavigne. RBIs: Neiman 3; and 1 each by Dickerson, Lavigne and Warner. Bases on balls: Dickerson 3; Dixon 2; and Brody Darnell, Neiman and Noah Wynn 1 apiece. Neiman stole a base. Lavigne reached base 3 times on Nebraska City errors. Warner hit into a fielder’s choice. Balm was hit by a pitch. First National Bank Seniors left 11 runners on base. Nebraska City stranded 7 baserunners. Seth Zimmerman was the starting pitcher. In 4 innings he allowed 8 hits, 3 runs and 1 walk striking out 5. Caden Chapin pitched the next one-and two- third innings. He gave up 3 hits, 3 runs and 1 walk with 4 strikeouts. Wynn was charged with the loss. In a single inning he surrendered 3 hits and 1 run. Alex Breazile led the Nebraska City offense with 3 hits and 2 runs. Collecting 2 hits apiece were Trent Fahey, Dylan Knoell, Tyler Levy and Clay Stovall. Fahey homered. Hitting doubles were Garrett Bassinger, Breazile, Fahey and Knoell. Fahey and Levy each had 2 RBI.

