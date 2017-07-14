First National Bank Seniors Lose at Nebraska City and Beat Plattsmouth at Home

The First National Bank Auburn Seniors American Legion baseball team is 7-10 entering the last week of the regular season.

Tuesday afternoon, July 4 at Nebraska City, First National Bank Seniors dropped an 11-12 decision. In its Tushla Field regular season finale Sunday night, July 9, Auburn downed Plattsmouth, 8-4.

Tuesday night, July 11, First National Bank Seniors played a doubleheader at Beatrice.

Nebraska City

First National Bank Seniors struck first in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate scoring four. The at-bat included three walks, three singles, two fielder’s choices and a hit batter. Nebraska City scored a single run in the bottom of the second. Auburn added a fourth inning run taking a 5-1 lead.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/