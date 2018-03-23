Experience Among Strengths of Eagle Track and Field Teams

The 2018 Johnson-Brock Eagle and Lady Eagles track and field teams include 26 returning letter winners, three of whom have state meet experience.

The rosters include 20 boys and 19 girls. There are eight each from the senior and junior classes; 12 sophomores and 11 freshmen.

Ben Ideus enters his second season at the helm of the team following 10 years at Auburn. Assisting will be Sandy Behrends and Mitch Roberts. Behrends is an 18-year coaching veteran of the program including 11 years as its head coach. Roberts is in his sixth season at Johnson-Brock.

Returning state qualifiers from 2017 are Ty Hahn and Kaitlynn Simon. Hahn placed sixth in the long jump last year, also running in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Simon was a participant in the 300 meter hurdles. Ben Bohling threw the discus at state in 2016.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/