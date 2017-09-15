Eagles Win 64-28 Over Winnebago; Play at East Butler Friday, Sept. 15

The Johnson-Brock Eagles raised their season record to 2-1 with a 64-28 victory over Winnebago Friday night, Sept. 8. Winnebago remains without a win after three football games.

Friday night, Sept. 15, the Eagles travel to Dwight taking on 1-1 East Butler. Kickoff is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. East Butler has lost 20-26 to Howells-Dodge while winning 42-6 over Lourdes Central Catholic.

Coach Mitch Roberts’ Comments

“We played another well-rounded game this week. We were able to establish the run game and made some big plays on offense. Our defense played a great second half and caused a few turnovers. We have some things to clean up this week, but our guys are focused and ready for another challenge on Friday vs. East Butler.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/