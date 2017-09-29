Eagles Lose 28-38 at Diller- Odell in District Opener

The Johnson-Brock Eagles began district play with a 28-38 loss to Diller-Odell Friday night, Sept. 22. Johnson-Brock dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in district play. The Griffins remain undefeated after four games.

Coach Mitch Roberts’

Comments

“This was a tough loss for our team as we started district play. We failed to execute at crucial times and gave away too many possessions. We will continue to work hard this week in practice and work on controlling the line of scrimmage.”

