Eagles Boys Capture Subdistrict; Played BDS in Feb. 27 District Final at Beatrice

The Johnson-Brock Eagles defeated Pawnee City and Tri County winning the D1-1 Subdistrict. Johnson-Brock, 21-5, played Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 20-5 Tuesday night, Feb. 27 at Beatrice.

The Eagles opened subdistricts with a 56-36 victory over Pawnee City Tuesday night, Feb. 20. Johnson-Brock raised its season mark to 20-5 while Pawnee City concluded its season 10-15.

Friday night, Feb. 23, the Eagles reached the district final with a 51-39 win over Tri County. The Trojans ended their season with an 18-7 record. Subdistricts were played at Southern High School in Wymore. The final was delayed one night because of weather.

