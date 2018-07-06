Double Eagles

LAST WEEK during afternoon golf league play John Barnard and Kurt Kent were battling it out at the ninth hole. Kurt was 89 yards out when he hit his approach shot to the green and thought it was a fairly good. The John took his shot from 30 yards out and rolled it in for an eagle. Barnard stated, “Everyone was looking around for Kurt’s ball and when I went up to the flag, looked down into the cup and saw my ball was resting on top of Kurt’s.” I thought to myself, “that’s not right, I don’t even get the tee box on the next hole.”

