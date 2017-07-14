Cristina Viera of Bobcat Volleyball Team Finalist for Omaha World-Herald’s Female Athlete of Year

It is another item for Cristina Viera (Montevideo, Uruguay) to add to her honors’ list as she was recently among the nominees for the Omaha World-Herald’s Midlands College Female Athlete of the Year.

Viera, a junior on Peru State’s volleyball team this past season, was considered for the honor for the following which was noted in the paper recently: Heart of America all-conference firstteam player and libero of the year. She was third in the NAIA with 897 digs and holds the single-season Peru State dig mark. She was the AVCA regional libero of the year and an All-America honorable mention.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/