CMU Softball Too Much for Bobcats on Soggy Sunday

Thu, 03/30/2017 - 2:02pm News Staff

On a soggy Sunday afternoon at the Centennial Complex Field at Peru State, the visiting Central Methodist (Mo.) (CUM) Eagles swept a double header over the hosts. The Eagles won game one 5-1 and then took game two 12-1 in five innings.

With the sweep, CMU improved to 15-7 overall and 6-2 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The ‘Cats fell to 10-15 on the season and are now even in the conference at 5-5.

 

