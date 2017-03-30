CMU Softball Too Much for Bobcats on Soggy Sunday

On a soggy Sunday afternoon at the Centennial Complex Field at Peru State, the visiting Central Methodist (Mo.) (CUM) Eagles swept a double header over the hosts. The Eagles won game one 5-1 and then took game two 12-1 in five innings.

With the sweep, CMU improved to 15-7 overall and 6-2 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The ‘Cats fell to 10-15 on the season and are now even in the conference at 5-5.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/