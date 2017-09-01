Bulldogs Win Home Softball Opener; Place Third at Syracuse Invitational

The Auburn Bulldog softball team is 3-2 after winning three of four games the second week of the season. Auburn gained its first 2017 win with a 5-2 win over Cass County Central Thursday, Aug. 24. At the Saturday, Aug. 26, Syracuse Invitational, the Bulldogs routed Freeman 11-1 in four innings; lost 2-3 to Cass County Central in six innings before bouncing back to defeat Southern 6-3. Auburn took third place.

Cass County Central

Mollie Grant drove in two runs in the Bulldogs’ home opener.

Auburn took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Grant’s single scored Meg Rieschick. The Crush tied the score in the third inning on three singles. Grant hit a solo homer in the fourth inning giving the Bulldogs the lead for good. Auburn tallied three runs in the fifth inning. Kylie Stutheit and Carolyn Billings reached base on errors, Meg Rieschick tripled and Grant doubled. Cass County Central scored its final run in the seventh. Meagan Mackling reached third base with two outs before Julie Katz struck out ending the game. Grant led Auburn with three hits. Rieschick scored twice with an RBI in addition to her triple. Brittany Bradshaw doubled and was safe on an error. Maclaine Hug drew a base on balls.

