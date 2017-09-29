Bulldogs Romp 52-7 Over Falls City in Homecoming Game

In their Homecoming football game, the Auburn Bulldogs rolled over Falls City 52-7 Friday night, Sept. 22. The Bulldogs raised their season record to 4-1 and 1-0 in the district. The Tigers fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the district. Coach Tony Janssen’s Comments

“We had a great atmosphere with an excellent crowd Friday night. The boys were able to pick up a big Homecoming win over Falls City to open up district play. We made some mistakes in the first half that kept us from being able to really take control of the game before halftime. The guys did a great job coming out focused to start the second half, outscoring the Tigers 21-0 in the third quarter.

The defense had another excellent performance. The only points Falls City was able to put on the board resulted from an 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/