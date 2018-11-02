Bulldogs Lose 28-42 to Neumann in C-1 Playoffs to Finish Year with 8-2 Record

The Bulldogs of Auburn fell to Bishop Neumann in the first round of the Class C-1 football playoffs, on Friday, October 26. The #7 Bulldogs hosted the #10 rated Cavaliers at Bulldog Stadium, which marked the first time Auburn hosted playoff game since 2006. Auburn entered the playoff matchup with a 8-1 record, while Bishop Neumann came in with a record of 7-2.

The first quarter of the C1 Playoffs first round game was all Bishop Neumann. The Cavaliers recovered a Bulldog fumble after Auburn had moved the ball across midfield to the 40-yard line. The first offensive play for the Cavaliers put points on the board with a 58-yard touchdown run by Brandon Blum.

Auburn would later trudge down to the Cavalier 32 yard line, but fumbled it away again. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs forced a fourth down with two to gain on the Auburn 25, but the Cavaliers’ Blum took the fourth down play 25 yards for the second Bishop Neumann touchdown with 3 seconds left in the quarter. The Cavaliers failed to convert both two-point conversions, but held a 12-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

