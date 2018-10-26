Bulldogs Blank Falls City 48-0; Earn Repeat Trip to State Playoffs

Auburn varsity football capped off their regular season with a shutout victory over 3-5 Falls City, on Thursday, October 18th at Jug Brown Stadium in Falls City. The 48-0 victory over the Tigers of Falls City, qualified as Auburn’s fourth shutout of the season, and second in a row.

The Bulldogs left no opportunity for Falls City to gain an edge early in the game. Auburn’s leading rusher, Baily Darnell, took the second snap of the contest and raced 59 yards for a touchdown, giving Auburn a 7-0 lead before the first minute expired.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/