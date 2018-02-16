Bulldog Wrestlers Maher, Ligouri and Liles Qualify for State Championships; Team Seventh at Districts

Class B3 District Wrestling Meet Team Placings and Scores

1st Blair 201.5 points

2nd Wahoo 176.5

3rd Fairbury 148.0

4th Wayne 119.0

5th Norris 117.0

6th Nebraska City 98.0

7th Auburn 79.0

8th Mount Michael Benedictine 67.0

9th Fort Calhoun 53.5

10th West Point-Beemer 47.0

11th Hartington Cedar Catholic 42.0

12th Platteview 32.0

Coach Mark Oliver’s Comments

Head Coach Mark Oliver offered the following comments about Auburn High School’s wrestling efforts in last Friday’s and Saturday’s B-3 District Wrestling Tournament hosted by Fort Calhoun High School, “The Bulldogs qualified three wrestlers for this weekend’s state meet in Omaha. Auburn was led by Jalen Maher, who finished as district champion at 106 pounds. Jalen gutted out two one-point wins in the semifinals and the finals. His semifinals win was sealed with a come-from-behind reversal with 20 seconds left in the bout. It was another war in the finals. He wrestled from the lead the entire match and put himself on the top of the podium for the first time in his career. Jalen can make some noise at state next week.

