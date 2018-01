AS REPORTED in last week’s newspaper, the Bulldog wrestlers dropped duals to Waverly 18-57 and to Beatrice 24-54. In this photo, 106-pound Jalen Maher went on to decision Trae Greve of Waverly 7-2

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/