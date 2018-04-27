Bulldog Varsity Baseball Team Wins One of Five Games in Next to Last Week of Regular Season

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Entering the final days of the regular season, the Auburn Bulldog varsity baseball team has a 6-8 record. The Bulldogs dropped four of five decisions last week. Auburn’s junior varsity has a 7-3 season mark.

Omaha South Games

The Bulldogs opened last week rallying to edge Omaha South 5-4 Tuesday, April 17 at Tushla Field. The home team scored three times in the bottom of the seventh pulling out the victory.

Auburn racked up 11 hits. Hayden Hall, John Kinnaman, Josh Lambert and Kyson Warner each had two. Lambert’s double was the only extra base hit.

 

