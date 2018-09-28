Bulldog Softball Team Claims ECNC Tournament Title

After winning four times last week, the Auburn Bulldog softball team takes a 17-2 record into the final week of the regular season.

Softball vs Syracuse

On Thursday, Sept. 20, Auburn High School’s Varsity softball team defeated Syracuse for the second time this season 2-1. The Bulldogs previously defeated Syracuse on September 1, in the Auburn Tournament 7-3. Auburn then placed first in the ECNC tournament on Saturday in Yutan.

