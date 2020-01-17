Bulldog Girls Win Twice In First Full Week of 2020

The Auburn Bulldog girls’ basketball team was 6-7 entering its Tuesday, Jan. 14 home game with Lourdes Central Catholic.

Monday night, Jan. 6, the Bulldogs traveled to Omaha Mercy bringing home a 36-12 win. Thursday night, Jan. 9, Auburn girls lost 37-41 at Omaha Concordia. At home Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11, the Bulldogs won 37-20 over the Nebraska City Pioneers.

