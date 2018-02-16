Bulldog Girls Conclude Regular Season Defeating Syracuse and Lincoln Lutheran
Fri, 02/16/2018 - 9:17am News Staff
The Auburn Bulldog girls’ basketball team had an 18-4 season record entering the Class C1-1 subdistricts.
The girls won twice at home ending the regular season. On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Auburn downed Syracuse 57-43. Thursday, Feb. 8, the Bulldogs took care of Lincoln Lutheran 47-35.
