Bulldog Girls Conclude Regular Season Defeating Syracuse and Lincoln Lutheran

The Auburn Bulldog girls’ basketball team had an 18-4 season record entering the Class C1-1 subdistricts.

The girls won twice at home ending the regular season. On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Auburn downed Syracuse 57-43. Thursday, Feb. 8, the Bulldogs took care of Lincoln Lutheran 47-35.

