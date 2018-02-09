Bulldog Boys Runners-Up In Conference Tourney

As reported in last week’s Nemaha County Herald, the Auburn High School boys basketball team beat then fourth-ranked Elmwood-Murdock 43- 36 in ECNC Tournament play.

The Bulldogs led 15-6 after one quarter, but the Knights closed to within 22-20 at halftime. Auburn maintained its lead 27-22 at the end of three quarters and then capitalized at the foul line to hold on for the victory. The Bulldogs made 21 of 28 free throws, while Elmwood-Murdock completed 7 of 12 free throws.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/