Bulldog Boys Runners-Up In Conference Tourney
Fri, 02/09/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Darrell Wellman and David Swanson
As reported in last week’s Nemaha County Herald, the Auburn High School boys basketball team beat then fourth-ranked Elmwood-Murdock 43- 36 in ECNC Tournament play.
The Bulldogs led 15-6 after one quarter, but the Knights closed to within 22-20 at halftime. Auburn maintained its lead 27-22 at the end of three quarters and then capitalized at the foul line to hold on for the victory. The Bulldogs made 21 of 28 free throws, while Elmwood-Murdock completed 7 of 12 free throws.
