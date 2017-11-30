Bulldog Boys Look to Compete at Higher Level

Five players who started for the Auburn Bulldogs varsity boys’ basketball team return for second-year Head Coach Jim Weeks. Auburn finished 13-11 last season.

“The Bulldogs look to make a big jump in production. A new culture implemented has generated positive energy, optimism and skills to compete at a higher level,” Weeks commented.

Coach’s Comments on Individual Players

Weeks elaborated on the Bulldogs anticipated to be the top varsity players during 2017-2018.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/