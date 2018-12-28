Bulldog Boys 6-0 After Home Wins Over Omaha Concordia and Yutan

The Auburn High School boys will head into the holiday break with an unbeaten record after victories over Concordia 54-45 on Tuesday, December 18, and Yutan 55-49 on Thursday, December 20. Both teams defeated Auburn last season, with the loss to Omaha Concordia coming after a triple overtime game. This year, Auburn had the opportunity to play both teams at home and came out of the week with two wins.

After the triple overtime loss to Omaha Concordia last year, the Bulldogs were eager to face the Mustangs again. Concordia, who prioritized a heavy driving offense, had the speed to get to the rim, but were undersized compared to Auburn’s 6’7” junior Josh Lambert. The Bulldogs targeted Lambert in the post frequently as the game went on. Lambert, who came off the bench last year, scored a game high 20 points.

Coach Jim Week’s Comments

“Teams are really starting to game plan to stop Josh,” head coach Jim Weeks said about Lambert, “It takes two guys to guard him when he gets it in the post. He continues to prove that he is an allstater, and I know he causes a lot of headaches for our opponents.”

