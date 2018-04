Auburn High School baseball teams have opened 2018 play with good success. The Bulldog varsity’s record was 3-1 after four games and the JVs had a 4-0 mark.

Hosted Beatrice in Opener

Auburn’s varsity opened the season with an 8-7 win over visiting Beatrice on Thursday, March 15.

