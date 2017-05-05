Bulldog Baseball Pounds Doniphan West, Kansas; Beaten Soundly by Concordia; Districts Begin Friday

The Auburn Bulldog baseball team will take a 3-12 record into the district tournament starting Friday, May 5.

The Bulldogs opened the final week of the regular season play crushing Doniphan West 19-1 in five innings Tuesday, April 25, at Tushla Field. On Thursday, April 27, Concordia/Brownell/Omaha Christian Academy came to Auburn and pounded the Bulldogs 16-0.