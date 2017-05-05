Bobcats and Vikings Split Four Baseball Games

Two of the top three teams in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) North Division baseball battled Thursday and Friday in Peru State. The end result was that Peru State and the Grand View (Iowa) Vikings split the four-game series.

The Bobcats took the first game 3-2 and then won the final game of the series 3-1. The Vikings took the middle two games 7-2 and 8-2. Peru State finished the regular season 32-18 overall and 21-11 in the Heart. The Vikings completed their regular season 28-21 overall and 19-13 in conference play. To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/