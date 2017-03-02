Bobcat Women’s Basketball Season Ends with 63-57 Loss at Mount Mercy

The Peru State women’s basketball team’s season came to a close with a 63-57 loss at Mount Mercy on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Mustangs improved to 13-17 on the season and 10-16 in the Heart and might have assured themselves a spot in the upcoming Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) post-season tournament which will start on Monday. The Bobcats fell to 7-22 overall and 5-21 in the conference.

Peru State improved their season- win total by one game and their Heart conference mark by two games.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/